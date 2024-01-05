BJP workers welcome party president J P Nadda on his Solan visit

Several BJP workers thronged the Mall Road at Solan on Friday to welcome the party's national president J P Nadda on his first visit to the Shimla Parliamentary constituency after victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh Assembly polls. Braving intense cold with the minimum temperature of 1.0 degree Celsius, the party workers showered flowers on Nadda, who also held a roadshow. The BJP workers, who also chanted the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram', presented a 'trishool' (trident) to Nadda at the culmination of the roadshow at the old bus stand.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed Nadda on his arrival at Solan in the morning.

