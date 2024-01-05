Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 97 cr financial assistance to leftover beneficiaries of schemes

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:02 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 97 cr financial assistance to leftover beneficiaries of schemes
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed Rs 97 crore financial assistance to 69,000 leftover beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The chief minister virtually credited the funds into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries as part of a bi-annual exercise which focuses on not leaving any beneficiary behind.

“The government has been taking steps to extend welfare benefits to all those who miss the welfare bus for various reasons by conducting bi-annual exercises in June-July and December-January through social audit verification,” Reddy said, addressing officials and beneficiaries online from his camp office.

The state government has spent Rs 1,745 crore thus far towards extending financial assistance for leftover beneficiaries, he added.

As part of covering them for the period August-December 2023, the CM said more than 1 lakh beneficiaries were added to the list of social pensioners, Aarogyasri cards were distributed to 6,314 new beneficiaries, rice cards to more than 1 lakh people and housing documents to 35,000 more beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024