BJP launches wall writing campaign in U'khand for Lok Sabha polls

The BJP on Friday launched its booth-level wall writing campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi district with the message of a third encore for the Narendra Modi government.

''Teesri baar Modi Sarkar Ab ki Baar 400 paar'' (Modi govt for the third time, to cross 400 seats this time), the message read. Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, who inaugurated the campaign, said that every sentence written on the wall is a symbol of the party's commitment and resolve.

The messages will mention the promises the party made and fulfilled, as well as the achievements of the Central and the state government, he said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took part in the campaign at booth no 40 in Rajpur Road assembly constituency of Dehradun. He applied a paint brush to a wall writing which read ''Uttarakhand ki pukar, Modi sarkar teesri baar'' (Call of Uttarakhand, Modi govt for the third time).

