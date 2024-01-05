Left Menu

BJP launches wall writing campaign in U'khand for Lok Sabha polls

Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, who inaugurated the campaign, said that every sentence written on the wall is a symbol of the partys commitment and resolve.The messages will mention the promises the party made and fulfilled, as well as the achievements of the Central and the state government, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-01-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 18:41 IST
BJP launches wall writing campaign in U'khand for Lok Sabha polls
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday launched its booth-level wall writing campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi district with the message of a third encore for the Narendra Modi government.

''Teesri baar Modi Sarkar Ab ki Baar 400 paar'' (Modi govt for the third time, to cross 400 seats this time), the message read. Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, who inaugurated the campaign, said that every sentence written on the wall is a symbol of the party's commitment and resolve.

The messages will mention the promises the party made and fulfilled, as well as the achievements of the Central and the state government, he said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took part in the campaign at booth no 40 in Rajpur Road assembly constituency of Dehradun. He applied a paint brush to a wall writing which read ''Uttarakhand ki pukar, Modi sarkar teesri baar'' (Call of Uttarakhand, Modi govt for the third time).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024