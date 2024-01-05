Left Menu

UK Conservative lawmaker quits, criticizes government's climate plans

A former British energy minister on Friday said he would quit the ruling Conservatives and stand down as a lawmaker over the government climate record, rebuking plans to allow more North Sea oil and gas licencing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 23:49 IST
UK Conservative lawmaker quits, criticizes government's climate plans
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former British energy minister on Friday said he would quit the ruling Conservatives and stand down as a lawmaker over the government climate record, rebuking plans to allow more North Sea oil and gas licencing. Chris Skidmore's resignation will trigger a by-election to replace him as a lawmaker which will be closely watched ahead of a national election that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he thinks will take place in the second half of 2024.

It also gives Sunak a headache to start the year as he attempts to claw back some the opposition Labour Party's double digit lead over the Conservative Party in the polls. Sunak has been accused by critics of watering down Britain's commitments to reach net zero, though he has said that Britain remains on track to hit that target by 2050.

The government aims to pass a new bill guaranteeing annual licencing rounds for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. Skidmore said that as the energy minister who signed Britain's net zero pledge into law in 2019, he could not vote for a bill that promotes the production of new oil and gas.

"The bill that will be debated next week achieves nothing apart from to send a global signal that the UK is rowing back even further from its climate commitments," he said in a letter posted on X. He added he could "no longer condone nor continue to support a government that is committed to a course of a action that I know is wrong and will cause future harm."

Skidmore's statement echoed that of environment minister Zac Goldsmith who resigned in June with a stinging criticism of Sunak that he was "uninterested" in environmental issues. Skidmore said he was resigning his Conservative Party whip and would be standing down from parliament "as soon as possible", indicating he might formally resign on Monday, when parliament returns from a Christmas holiday recess.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Brookfield to buy ATC's India biz in $ 2.5 bn deal; enterprise value $ 2 bn alongside ticking fee

Brookfield to buy ATC's India biz in $ 2.5 bn deal; enterprise value $ 2 bn ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024