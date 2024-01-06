Everbright ex-Chairman Tang Shuangning expelled from China's Communist Party - CCDI
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-01-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:56 IST
Tang Shuangning, former party chief and chairman of state-owned financial conglomerate China Everbright Group, has been expelled from the Communist Party for serious violations of discipline and the law, according to China's anti-graft watchdog.
Tang, who had been reported under probe in July, was found taking publications with severe political issues inbound and taking bribes, the Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on Saturday.
