T'gana CM Revanth Reddy pays courtesy visit to ex-Prez Kovind
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 14:06 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy visit to former President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday.
Reddy called on Kovind at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Governor, a release from the chief minister's office said.
Kovind, who is currently heading the panel on 'One Nation, One Election', is on a personal visit to the city, official sources claimed.
