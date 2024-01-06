T'gana CM Revanth Reddy pays courtesy visit to ex-Prez Kovind

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy visit to former President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday.

Reddy called on Kovind at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Governor, a release from the chief minister's office said.

Kovind, who is currently heading the panel on 'One Nation, One Election', is on a personal visit to the city, official sources claimed.

