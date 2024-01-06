Left Menu

Congress constitutes war rooms, publicity committee for ensuing Lok Sabha polls

Congress has constituted a Central War Room for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections which comprises the organisational war room and a communication war room, an official statement issued by the party said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 18:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Congress has constituted a Central War Room for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections which comprises the organisational war room and a communication war room, an official statement issued by the party said on Saturday. The organisational war room will be headed by Sasikanth Senthil S. The party has appointed four vice-chairmen-- Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma, Varun Santhosh, Capt. Arvind Kumar.

Vaibhav Walia has been made the Chairman of the Communication War Room. Also, the party has constituted the Publicity Committee for the upcoming General elections.

The Publicity Committee will include Treasurer, AICC who will be Convenor. Other members are the General Secretary (Organization), General Secretary (Communication), In-charge, Administration, AICC, Chairperson, Media and Publicity Department, Chairperson, Social Media Department and Special Invitees (if any), the party said in a statement.

Earlier today, Congress unveiled the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and General Secretary KC Venugopal were present for the unveiling event held at All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.

The slogan of the Yatra is "Nyay ka haq milne tak". "Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are starting 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from January 14. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is our strong step towards providing economic, social and political justice to the country's people," Kharge said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

