Result of PM's inspiration and hard work of our scientists: BJP's CP Joshi on Aditya-L1 mission

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party president CP Joshi extended his wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on Saturday after the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, the nation's first dedicated solar mission, entered its final destination orbit. Aditya-L1 has reached Lagrange Point L1, about 1.5 million km from earth. Last September, the PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"Aditya L1 sent on India's solar mission, reached its destination L1 point today. Congratulations and best wishes for this. Best wishes to Indian scientists on this extraordinary achievement. The success of the campaign is the result of the inspiration of the successful Prime Minister and the tireless hard work of the scientists," he said. Joshi said this as he participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Ambassador program of the Yuva Morcha at Rajasthan BJP Headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narenendra Modi and Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh were among the leaders who hailed the achievement. "India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it's destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," he said in post on X.

Jitendra Singh said Aditya L1 will discover the mysteries of the Sun-Earth connection. "From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection," he said in a post on X.

Aditya L1 has seven different payloads on board to conduct a detailed study of the Sun, four of which will observe the light from the Sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. The largest and technically most challenging payload on Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC. VELC was integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics' CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology) campus in Hosakote, Karnataka, in collaboration with ISRO. (ANI)

