Left Menu

Congress concludes 'Uttar Pradesh Jodo Yatra' in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:43 IST
Congress concludes 'Uttar Pradesh Jodo Yatra' in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of putting the country under Emergency and called on the people to unite against the BJP government, as it concluded its 18-day Uttar Pradesh Jodo Yatra here on Saturday.

The Yatra started from western UP's Saharanpur on December 20.

''The way the Modi government of the centre is playing with the Constitution and has set up an emergency in the country, the time has come to stand against him,'' Avinash Pandey, National General Secretary of the Congress, said in a statement.

Pandey, the newly made party in-charge of UP, also called on people to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, which will start from January 14 and traverse the swathe of the country from Manipur to Mumbai.

The party workers on the last day of the 'UP Jodo Yatra,' walked from Rakab Ganj in Lucknow to the martyr memorial, where they concluded the rally.

State Congress President Ajay Rai, who was involved in the entire yatra, said the campaign would not have been possible without people's support.

Passing through various routes in the state capital, the Congress' Yatra reached Maharana Pratap Chowk, where the leaders were given a grand welcome under the leadership of Indian Overseas Congress Uttar Pradesh Chairman Captain Banshidhar Mishra.

Captain Mishra alleged that the way government agencies are being misused by the Centre is condemnable and shameful.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said that ''Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'' is the real identity of the country.

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Srinate said that the Yatra was not over, and will commence again with Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra.

Aradhana Mishra Mona, the leader of Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party, called the Congress a party of ''struggle and sacrifice.'' ''We are not going to bow down to the oppression of any dictator,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024