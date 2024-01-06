"Not right for me to continue...": TDP MP Kesineni Nani to quit party

In a Facebook post, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kesineni Nani on Saturday announced his decision to quit the party, expressing his belief that the party no longer requires his services. He said, "It is not right for me to continue in the party." "Hello everyone. Even though Chandrababu Naidu believed that the Telugu Desam Party didn't require my presence, I think it's not right for me to stay in the party. Therefore, I'm heading to Delhi to meet the esteemed Lok Sabha Speaker and officially resign from my Lok Sabha membership under his guidance," Kesineni Nani said in a post on Facebook.

Kesineni Nani will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to formally submit his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership. Additionally, he will tender his resignation from the TDP immediately. "I want to inform everyone that I will tender my resignation from the Telugu Desam Party during that meeting," he added in his post.

Earlier Kesineni Srinivas, in a Facebook post also informed that the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had directed him not to be involved in the party affairs. "Hello everyone. Yesterday evening, following the instructions of Chandrababu Garu, former Ministers Alapati Raja, NTR District TDP President Nettam Raghurangaru, and former MP Krishna District TDP President Konakalla Narayana met with me. This meeting was arranged because Chandrababu Garu appointed someone else to preside over the gathering scheduled in Tiruvuru town on the 7th, instructing me not to proceed with it," he said.

"Additionally, I was informed that Chandrababu Garu has directed me not to involve myself in the party's affairs. He intends to provide an opportunity to someone else as the Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate in my stead for the upcoming election. I assured them that I will adhere to the leader's directives," he added. Notably, there have been speculations of the minister's rift with party leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)