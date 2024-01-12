Invitation extended to Prez Murmu to attend Ram temple consecration ceremony, says VHP
- Country:
- India
A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.
The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.
''Today, Her Excellency the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji, was invited for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on January 22," VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.
He also posted a picture of President Murmu receiving the invitation from the delegation.
''She expressed immense joy on this and said that she will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya,'' Bansal added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen hails Indian diplomacy after Qatari court commutes death sentences of 8 former Indian Navy personnel
INSIGHT-India's far-right cow vigilantes bolster clout before high-stake elections
"Not a 400-run wicket": Rohit Sharma's assess India's bowling performance in 1st Test loss against South Africa
Dean Elgar to captain South Africa in farewell Test against India after injury to Temba Bavuma
PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 15000 crore in Ayodhya tomorrow ahead of consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla Temple