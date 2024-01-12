Left Menu

Congress constitutes state election committee for Odisha polls

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:12 IST
The Congress on Friday constituted its state election committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC), in a release signed by KC Venugopal, said the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president would head the state election committee, which will have 18 other members.

Besides, chiefs of all frontal organisations of the party would be ex-officio members of the committee. Congress Legislature Party leader Narsingh Mishra, former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, and other senior leaders are among the members of the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

