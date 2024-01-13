Turkish foreign minister asks British counterpart to reduce tension in Gulf of Aden -sources

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on his British counterpart David Cameron to deescalate tension in the Gulf of Aden in a phone call on Friday evening, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan pointed out there were already many conflicts in the Middle East and the tension in the Gulf of Aden should be reduced, sources said.

