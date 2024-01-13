Left Menu

Turkish foreign minister asks British counterpart to reduce tension in Gulf of Aden -sources

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:14 IST
Turkish foreign minister asks British counterpart to reduce tension in Gulf of Aden -sources
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on his British counterpart David Cameron to deescalate tension in the Gulf of Aden in a phone call on Friday evening, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan pointed out there were already many conflicts in the Middle East and the tension in the Gulf of Aden should be reduced, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TCPL to tap pharma channels with Organic India, expand Capital Foods to oriental cuisine space

TCPL to tap pharma channels with Organic India, expand Capital Foods to orie...

 India
2
Automobile exports from India dip 21 pc in 2023: SIAM

Automobile exports from India dip 21 pc in 2023: SIAM

 India
3
Consider regulatory sandbox approach to deal with crypto product issues: GTRI

Consider regulatory sandbox approach to deal with crypto product issues: GTR...

 India
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024