CM Vijayan to lead LDF protest at Delhi against Centre's 'crippling financial embargo' on Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on February 8 against the Centre's "crippling financial embargo", Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener EP Jayarajan said on Tuesday. He said the decision to hold a protest in the national capital was taken at an LDF State committee meeting here, adding that it is part of the state's fight for fiscal federalism and fair treatment.

State ministers and the MLAs and MPs of the ruling alliance will participate in the protest. He said the chief minister on Sunday invited the Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty, asking the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to lend its support to the protest.

However, UDF hasn't responded to the LDF's call to join the protest, Jayarajan said. The Left and the Congress are partners in the Opposition bloc --INDIA.

Jayarajan said CM Vijayan will also write to all Union Ministers, chief ministers of other states and political leaders about the 'financial embargo' of the Centre towards the state. Jayarajan said LDF workers will, on February 8, to go the booth levels to highlight the Centre's alleged financial ostracisation of Kerala.

He said the ruling Left cadre would hold marches to panchayat centres to express solidarity with the chief minister's protest in New Delhi. He accused the BJP at the Centre of 'resenting' the state's development and welfare achievements. He said it wants to undermine the LDF's acceptance among the people by choking the state's coffers and pushing the state to a fiscal crisis, he alleged. (ANI)

