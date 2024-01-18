White House says Biden encouraged by talks in Senate on Ukraine, security supplemental

U.S. President Joe Biden met congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine and his national security supplemental, and told them he was encouraged by the progress being made in bipartisan talks in the Senate, the White House said on Wednesday.

"He expressed his commitment to reaching a bipartisan agreement on border policy and the need for additional resources at the border," the White House said. "The President called on Congress to swiftly pass his full national security supplemental."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)