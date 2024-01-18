Left Menu

Guatemalan ex-president Alejandro Giammattei barred from entering US

The former president was criticized during his tenure for not reviving a U.N.-backed anti-corruption watchdog terminated by his predecessor, and he repeatedly clashed with the U.S. over efforts to curb graft. Reuters was not able to immediately reach Giammattei for comment. Giammattei was replaced on Monday by anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arevalo, after an uphill campaign due to what Arevalo has called an "attempted coup" by prosecutors to invalidate him.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 07:46 IST
Guatemalan ex-president Alejandro Giammattei barred from entering US

Former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has been barred from entering the U.S. over allegations of "his involvement in significant corruption," the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has credible information indicating that Giammattei accepted bribes in exchange for the performance of his public functions during his tenure as president of Guatemala, actions that undermined the rule of law and government transparency," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. The former president was criticized during his tenure for not reviving a U.N.-backed anti-corruption watchdog terminated by his predecessor, and he repeatedly clashed with the U.S. over efforts to curb graft.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Giammattei for comment. Giammattei was replaced on Monday by anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arevalo, after an uphill campaign due to what Arevalo has called an "attempted coup" by prosecutors to invalidate him. Giammattei had publicly vowed to carry out an orderly transition.

"The government of President Arevalo is respectful of U.S. government decisions and the criteria it considers for the ineligibility of Guatemalan citizens," a government spokesperson told Reuters. Arevalo was sworn in as Guatemala's president in the early hours of Monday after a chaotic inauguration that was delayed for hours by a last-ditch attempt by opposition in Congress aiming to weaken his authority. Giammattei skipped the ceremony.

The 65-year-old Arevalo has cast himself as a democracy advocate and the leader of a progressive movement bent on reshaping a political landscape long dominated by conservative parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024