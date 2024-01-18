Biden says meeting with congressional leaders on Ukraine aid went well
The question is whether a small minority is going to hold it up, which would be a disaster," Biden told reporters at the White House. Biden met House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday his meeting with congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine and his national security supplemental "went well". "I think the vast majority of members of Congress support aid to Ukraine. The question is whether a small minority is going to hold it up, which would be a disaster," Biden told reporters at the White House.
Biden met House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday.
