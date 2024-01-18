Left Menu

Biden says meeting with congressional leaders on Ukraine aid went well

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday his meeting with congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine and his national security supplemental "went well". The question is whether a small minority is going to hold it up, which would be a disaster," Biden told reporters at the White House. Biden met House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2024 22:33 IST





