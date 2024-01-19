Left Menu

Germany's Scholz welcomes weekend protests against right-wing extremists

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called protests against right-wing extremists planned across the country this weekend "good and right" in a video message on Friday welcoming a new law that shortens the path to citizenship and eases deportation rules.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:50 IST
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called protests against right-wing extremists planned across the country this weekend "good and right" in a video message on Friday welcoming a new law that shortens the path to citizenship and eases deportation rules. The protests are planned following a report this month about a meeting of far-right figures in Berlin at which the concept of "remigration" was discussed.

"I try to imagine how the more than 20 million citizens who have a history of migration feel" about the reported plans, said Scholz, calling right-wing extremism an attack on democracy. "With the new citizenship law, we are saying to all those who have often lived and worked in Germany for decades, who abide by our laws, who are at home here: You belong to Germany."

