Cong leader Anand Sharma receives suggestions for party's manifesto for 2024 LS polls

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 00:15 IST
Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma on Friday held discussions with various social organizations, civil society representatives and Congress' frontal organisations and invited suggestions for the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the meeting, Congress MLAs, former legislators, social workers and representatives from different sections of the society provided their suggestions.

Sharma also had a discussion with Indian Youth Congress (IYC), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Congress office-bearers and workers as he sought suggestions for the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the party's state president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tikaram Jully, former Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, who was the chairman of the Manifesto Committee in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Anand Sharma, a member of the Congress Manifesto Committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee, said the youth, women, members of civil society along with all sections of the society have put forward their suggestions which will be taken seriously by the Congress while preparing the manifesto.

He said important suggestions have been received from Rajasthan on various subjects including social security and the Agniveer defence recruitment scheme. He alleged that the real issues are being suppressed by the central government on the basis of ''blatant propaganda and false issues''.

He said all the suggestions received on Friday will be seriously considered and discussed before the party's national committee and will be included in the manifesto.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

