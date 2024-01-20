Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Argentina arrests, deports relatives of fugitive Ecuador gang leader 'Fito'

Argentine authorities detained the wife and children of fugitive Ecuadorean drug trafficker Jose Adolfo Macias and deported them early on Friday to Ecuador, authorities said. Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich told a press conference that authorities detained eight people - including other associates of Macias - who arrived in Argentina on Jan. 5 and moved into a home in the province of Cordoba that they had purchased in November.

Israeli drones attack hospital in southern Gaza, Palestinian Red Crescent says

The Palestinian Red Crescent accused Israel of firing on Friday at a hospital in Khan Younis, as a major advance in the main city in the southern Gaza Strip threatened the few healthcare facilities still open. The Red Crescent said displaced people were injured "due to intense gunfire from the Israeli drones targeting citizens at Al-Amal Hospital" as well as the rescue agency's base. The military said it was checking the report.

Brazil backs Beijing's 'One China policy,' foreign minister Wang Yi says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday welcomed Brazil's recent support for Beijing's "One China policy" that states Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, in a sign of stronger bilateral ties with South America's largest country. At the end of a two-day visit to Brazil, Wang made a stop in the northeastern Brazilian city of Fortaleza to meet Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at an air force base before departing to Jamaica by the late afternoon. There were no details of their meeting.

US Democrats push Biden administration over civilian toll in Israel's Gaza campaign

Dozens of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats signed a letter on Friday urging his administration to reaffirm that the U.S. strongly opposes "the forced and permanent displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza. The letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, led by U.S. Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Jamie Raskin, was signed by 60 Democratic House of Representatives members, reflecting concern, especially on the left, over the steep toll on Palestinian civilians of Israel's campaign against Hamas.

Japan's SLIM moon craft short on power after successful lunar landing

Japan on Saturday became the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon, but solar power issues threatened to cut short the nation's mission to prove a "precision" landing technology and revitalise a space programme that has suffered setbacks. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) landed the moon's surface at around 12:20 a.m. (1520 GMT Friday), but its solar panels were not able to generate electricity, possibly because they are angled wrong.

More grain ships divert from Red Sea after attacks

Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region have in past days led to a sharp rise in the number of grain cargoes being diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, rather than using the Suez Canal, grain traders and analysts said on Friday. Earlier this week, shipping sources had said they expected some grain cargo diversions but that most would continue to risk passing through the Suez Canal, which is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Biden hopeful for bipartisan package in Senate on U.S.-Mexico border next week

President Joe Biden signaled on Friday that he is hopeful a deal over the U.S.-Mexico border could be worked out next week at least in the Senate, controlled by his Democratic Party, adding that "significant policy changes" were needed. Republicans in Congress have blocked emergency funding for Ukraine in an effort to push new security policies along the U.S.-Mexico border. They blame Biden's policies for an influx of immigrants into the United States.

Pakistan tells Iran it wants to build trust after tit-for-tat strikes

Pakistan expressed its willingness to work with Iran on "all issues" in a call between their foreign ministers on Friday after both countries exchanged drone and missile strikes on militant bases on each other's territory. The tit-for-tat strikes by the two countries are the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm about wider instability in the region since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7.

Fire in Panama's largest landfill blows toxic smoke over capital

A large blaze at a garbage dump outside Panama City blew a toxic smoke in the country's capital on Friday, forcing evacuations as firefighters battled to put out the flames that authorities said were likely caused by arson the night before. Firefighers told a press conference that the garbage dump known as Cerro Patacon, the largest in the country, had between 6 and 8 hectares (15-20 acres) its more than 130 (321 acres) affected by the fire.

Yemen's Houthis say they do not seek to expand Red Sea attacks

Yemen's Houthis have said they did not intend to expand their attacks on shipping in and around the Red Sea further, beyond their stated aims of blockading Israel and retaliating against the United States and Britain for air strikes. In an interview with Reuters, spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam, who is also the chief Houthi negotiator in peace talks over the country's decade-old civil war, told Reuters the group had no plans to target longstanding foes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

