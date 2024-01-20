Left Menu

Biden hopeful for bipartisan package in Senate on U.S.-Mexico border next week

President Joe Biden signaled on Friday that he is hopeful a deal over the U.S.-Mexico border could be worked out next week at least in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and said he was ready to embrace "massive changes." Republicans in Congress have blocked emergency funding for Ukraine in an effort to push new security policies along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 05:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 05:54 IST
Biden hopeful for bipartisan package in Senate on U.S.-Mexico border next week

President Joe Biden signaled on Friday that he is hopeful a deal over the U.S.-Mexico border could be worked out next week at least in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and said he was ready to embrace "massive changes." Republicans in Congress have blocked emergency funding for Ukraine in an effort to push new security policies along the U.S.-Mexico border. They blame Biden's policies for an influx of immigrants into the United States.

"I think next week we're going to be able to work out something, at least in the Senate, and I'm hopeful that it's going to be a bipartisan package," Biden told an audience of mayors gathered at the White House. "Now the question is for the speaker and House Republicans, are they ready to act as well?"

In the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slender majority, some hardline members have threatened to try to oust Speaker Mike Johnson if he brings a border security deal to the floor as part of a package that would also include aid to Ukraine. On Friday, Biden acknowledged that change was needed in immigration policy.

"I'm ready to solve the problem, I really am - massive changes, and I mean it sincerely," he said. "I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system." Biden did not elaborate, but later told reporters that the border was not secure.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier that negotiations with Republican and Democratic senators had been productive and encouraging, but declined to provide details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024