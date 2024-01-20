Mizoram govt taking steps to end deep-rooted corruption: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said corruption was deeply rooted in the state, and his government has been making massive efforts to uproot it.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that the government has been ''facing several challenges and opposition'' in its efforts to end corruption in the state.

''We face strong opposition from different quarters when we try to uproot corruption. But we will go ahead to fight against it (corruption) despite these hurdles,'' the chief minister said.

''No matter if we lose the next assembly elections, we will take steps to end corruption. No matter some people will hate us,'' he added.

Before the assembly polls in November last year, all the 40 nominees of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) took a pledge not to indulge in corruption.

Lalduhoma, who returned to Aizawl on Saturday after attending the North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting on Friday, said that no official meeting took place between him and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswas Sarma to discuss the border dispute.

Mizoram shares about 164.6-km interstate border with Assam.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long-standing issue which remains unresolved till now.

Recently, the Mizoram government re-constituted a boundary committee headed by Home Minister K. Sapdanga to deal with any issue related to the state border with Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)