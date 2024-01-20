"Will organise programme at Sri Raghunath Temple ...": Karan Singh

Ahead of the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh on Saturday said that the party will organise a big programme at Sri Raghunath Temple in Jammu. "I am 93 years old, so it is not possible for me to go there (Ayodhya). I am Raghuvanshi and I have donated Rs 11 lakh. We will organise a big program at Sri Raghunath Temple in Jammu," he said.

Meanwhile, Acharya Ramchandra Das, successor of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, on Saturday said that it's a matter of joy that after 550 years of struggle, the temple of Lord Ram is being built. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Talking to ANI, Ramchandra Das said, "It is a matter of joy for us that after 550 years of struggle, the temple of Lord Ram is being built. Hindus across the world are celebrating this. PM Narendra Modi is also doing 'Anusthan', so I think it is a very good sign for the country..." When asked about the Congress party leaders who declined an invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ramchandra Das said it's their "misfortune."

"It's their misfortune. These leaders do not have any right to talk about Lord Ram or Ayodhya. They are the same people who once said that Lord Ram was imaginary and who once gave orders to destroy the Ram Setu. No one should pay attention to what these Congress people are saying. They don't have any relations with Lord Ram, with his devotees and with Ayodhya," he said. The decision to snub the invitation to the January 12 Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony by the opposing parties of the India bloc has triggered a political slugfest just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The city is also decked up with petals in vibrant colours ahead of the grand ceremony. The state government, meanwhile, has made elaborate security deployments and arrangements for the grand temple opening. While CCTVs have been installed across the city, drones and devices enabled with night vision are being used to step up surveillance ahead of the mega event. (ANI)

