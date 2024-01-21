Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:09 IST
SP to run fortnight-long campaign to rally Dalit, minority support ahead of LS Polls
  • India

Samajwadi Party will be organising a 'PDA Fortnight' (Pakhwara ) from January 26 in all the assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh to rally support from the backward and minority sections, a party member said on Sunday.

SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the details of the programme will be decided in a meeting of party office bearers.

During the fortnight-long campaign, the party will hold in each Lok Sabha constituency a 'PDA Janpanchayat', the date and venue of which is yet to be decided.

For months, SP President Akhilesh Yadav has been championing the backwards and marginalised, which he has labelled 'PDA', or 'Pichade, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak,' as part of the party's strategy to take on NDA in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Choudhary said that on January 26 on Republic Day, the party will hold meetings with the members of the sections to discuss ways to strengthen democracy and issued of social justice.

The party has appointed two people for each assembly constituency to hold a PDA Jan Panchayat and rally support for the Lok Sabha elections.

Chaudhary said that the aim of SP through these Jan Panchayats is to expose the discrimination, exploitation, oppression and social injustice being done to backward classes, Dalits, minorities and women in the BJP government.

