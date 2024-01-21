Left Menu

Sachin Pilot condemns 'lawlessness, hooliganism' during Rahul's Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra in Assam

Pilot, a Congress general secretary, said, The people of Assam are witnessing lawlessness and hooliganism on display along the route of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. While there may be differences in political ideologies, such incidents undermine the democratic process and should be condemned unequivocally, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said in a post on X.He added that the Congress leadership and party workers stand undeterred and unafraid to raise their voices on issues that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to address.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday condemned the ''lawlessness and hooliganism'' during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra in Assam and said such incidents ''undermine the democratic process''.

The Congress has claimed that its leaders, including Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, were targeted by BJP supporters during the Assam leg of the Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra.

The BJP, however, claimed that Gandhi was rattled after ''Jai Shri Ram'' and ''Modi, Modi'' slogans were raised in his presence. Pilot, a Congress general secretary, said, ''The people of Assam are witnessing lawlessness and hooliganism on display along the route of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.'' ''While there may be differences in political ideologies, such incidents undermine the democratic process and should be condemned unequivocally,'' the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said in a post on X.

He added that the Congress leadership and party workers stand undeterred and unafraid to raise their voices on issues that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to address. In Assam's Nagaon, as a group of BJP workers chanted ''Jai Shri Ram'' and raised ''Modi, Modi'' slogans in front of Gandhi's bus, the Congress leader waved, gave flying kisses and stepped down to meet them. ''Our 'mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love)' is open for everyone. 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega Hindustan','' Gandhi said in a post on X while sharing a video of the incident.

Later, addressing a public meeting, the Congress MP narrated the incident and said the party is neither scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

