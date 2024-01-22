Left Menu

PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple. Modi will then go to the Ram temple where he will take part in the pran pratishtha ceremony. The prime minister will also interact with shramjeevis workers associated with the construction of the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple. The prime minister landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport and will head to the helipad from there. Modi will then go to the Ram temple where he will take part in the “pran pratishtha” ceremony. He will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' (workers) associated with the construction of the temple.

