Procession in Kolkata to mark consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

A large procession to mark the consecration ceremony of Ayodhyas Ram temple was taken out from north Kolkata on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later in the day.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 11:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter/ShriRamTeerth
A large procession to mark the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple was taken out from north Kolkata on Monday. The procession started from Baikuntha Temple near Ganesh Talkies and will culminate at Ram temple on Chittaranjan Avenue.

The procession with tableaus and placards depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Durga was led by leader of the opposition of West Bengal assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and other leaders including Rahul Sinha.

Chou performers and a large number of women wearing yellow and red saris added colour to the procession. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the ''pran pratishtha'' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

