Kejriwal, Delhi ministers mark Ram Lalla's consecration with bhandaras, 'Sundar Kand' recitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs took part in various events across the national capital as part of the party's plan to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The AAP is organising shobha yatras and bhandaras in different parts of the national capital to celebrate the 'Pran Pratistha (consecration)' ceremony.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal said he participated in bhandaras organised in different areas of Delhi.

''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this sacred occasion of the installation of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in the grand temple. Hail Siya Ram,'' he said in another post.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

''Our Ram has come,'' Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marked the temple's inauguration. In Delhi, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj participated in a 'Sundar Kand' recital at Sheikh Sarai.

''On the auspicious occasion of the 'Pran Prathistha' at the Ram temple, I had the privilege of attending the 'Sundar Kand' recital organised at Sheikh Sarai 2. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has organised shobha yatras and 'Sundar Kand' recitals in every ward of Delhi. Jai Siya Ram,'' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

His Cabinet colleague Atishi participated in a puja and havan on the occasion.

In a post in Hindi on X, she said, ''On the auspicious occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha', I performed a puja and havan of Lord Shri Ram. Shri Ram is present in every particle of this world and in the mind of every human being. If we adopt the ideals of Maryada Purushottam (Lord Ram) in our personality, then life will be blessed. Jai Shri Ram.'' Other party leaders will also hold events during the day.

The Delhi government's three-day Ramlila at ITO's Pearey Lal Bhawan will culminate in the evening.

Modi on Monday said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but reside in a magnificent temple.

Addressing a gathering after the consecration ceremony, Modi said, ''Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived.'' The prime minister said he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the ceremony inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

''Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple,'' Modi said.

The AAP has planned a series of events -- from shobha yatras to bhandaras, 'Sundar Kand' recitals to aartis -- across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to mark the consecration ceremony.

