Ram is incomplete without Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman; BJP separated him: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that the BJP has separated Lord Ram from Lakshman, Sita and Anjaneya by installing his lone idol in the Ayodhya temple. Congress worships Rama of Mahatma Gandhi, whereas the BJP does not worship him, Siddaramaiah told reporters here after inaugurating a Ram temple.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:25 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: Wikipedia
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that the BJP has separated Lord Ram from Lakshman, Sita and Anjaneya by installing his lone idol in the Ayodhya temple. Questioning the installation of the lone statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Siddaramaiah said, ''Rama cannot be complete without Lakshmana, Sita and Anjaneya. They (BJP) are separating Rama. This is not correct.'' The chief minister also alleged that BJP does not worship Lord Ram. He said that Congress worships Lord Ram of Mahatma Gandhi. ''Congress worships Rama of Mahatma Gandhi, whereas the BJP does not worship him,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters here after inaugurating a Ram temple. He said he did not inaugurate the temple for political reasons.

''In my village I had built a Sriramachandra temple. I didn't do it for political reasons,'' the CM explained. Siddaramaiah wondered whether Sriramachandra in Ayodhya is different from the one in villages across India.

Noting that he would go to Ayodhya some other day, the Chief Minister said he did not go there on Monday because the BJP is ''politicising Lord Ram''. ''There should not be any politics on Ram because Sriramachandra belongs to everyone. He is not God to the BJP alone. He is every Hindu's God,'' Siddaramaiah said.

''We too worship Sriramachandra and we too are his devotees. We too built a Ram temple.'' He accused the BJP of projecting the Congress as anti-Hindu and criticised their false propaganda. ''We are not against Sriramachandra,'' Siddaramaiah added.

