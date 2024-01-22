Left Menu

Delhi Cong holds protest against 'attack' on Nyay Yatra in Assam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:12 IST
Delhi Cong holds protest against 'attack' on Nyay Yatra in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress workers and leaders on Monday held a dharna outside the party office to protest against the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

The protesters, led by Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, carried placards and raised slogans.

The Congress on Sunday alleged that its leaders were ''attacked'' during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by BJP supporters, with Gandhi, who was heckled by a crowd chanting slogans of ''Jai Shri Ram'' and ''Modi, Modi'', asserting that his party is neither scared of the prime minister nor the Assam chief minister.

The Congress workers and leaders tried to gherao the BJP headquarters at Rouse Avenue but were stopped by police, officials said.

Later, they sat on a dharna in front of the Congress office to register their protest against the ''misbehaviour'' during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, the party officials said.

Lovely said the Congress follows the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi and never indulges in vendetta politics.

The Congress is waging an ideological battle and Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra seeks to get justice for women, youths, workers and farmers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024