Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is as significant as Aug 15, 1947, says TN Guv

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is as significant as August 15, 1947, and heralded the cusp of a change of an era towards Ram Rajya and national development, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:53 IST
The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is as significant as August 15, 1947, and heralded the cusp of a change of an era towards Ram Rajya and national development, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Monday. Describing the grand event as a ''once in a lifetime experience'', he said the arrival of Ram Lalla heralded the cusp of a change of an era. ''And I would say this day is as significant as the 15th of August 1947 when we became independent from foreign control. The alien powers which colonised us left,'' Ravi said addressing an event ''Chennayil Ayodhya'' here. The day marked the beginning of Ram Rajya which has always been a dream and figured prominently when the Indian constitution was framed. ''We all had a dream to establish Ram Rajya after the British left. It was with that dream in mind that at the beginning of our original Constitution, the painting of Sri Rama Pattabhishekam figured,'' the Governor said. Though the painting was removed, Ram has returned today for the people to begin a journey toward Ram Rajya, Ravi said and emphasised that Sri Ram and Bharat were inseparable as none could imagine a Bharat without Him. His presence could be felt throughout the length and breadth of the country, carnatic music, and even in Bharatanatyam. Everyone including the person (rationalist Periyar E V Ramasamy) who launched a crusade against Sri Rama has Ram in his name, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to establish the groundwork for Ram Rajya in the country. ''There are forces which still believe in divisions in terms of race, religion, and language. They keep splitting the society for selfish purposes... we will overcome these forces,'' the Governor said without naming anyone.

