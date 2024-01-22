Left Menu

Delighted to arrive when India is celebrating second Diwali: UNGA President Francis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:09 IST
Delighted to arrive when India is celebrating second Diwali: UNGA President Francis
  • Country:
  • India

President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis on Monday began a five-day visit to India to discuss with his Indian interlocutors various key issues including geopolitical tensions and New Delhi's engagement with the global body.

''Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali','' Francis posted on 'X' referring to the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability!'' he said.

Hours after landing in Delhi, the president of the UN General Assembly (PGA) visited Rajghat and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Francis will hold bilateral discussions with the leadership and representatives of the Indian government, and engage with civil society, leading think tanks, besides participating in events related to sustainability, multilateralism, accessibility, and digital public infrastructure, his office said.

In New Delhi, the PGA will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The discussions are expected to focus on the PGA's priorities, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and India's engagement and contribution to the United Nations.

Francis is also scheduled to visit Jaipur, where he is expected to appreciate the work of an NGO specialised at providing affordable and accessible prosthetic limbs, his office said.

In the last part of his official visit, the PGA will travel to Mumbai.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said the visit by the President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (PGA) will also be an opportunity to enhance the country's collaboration with the global body.

''The PGA's visit to India presents a unique opportunity to strengthen India-UN ties and especially with the General Assembly, which is the most representative organ of the United Nations,'' it said in a statement.

Belonging to the diplomatic service of Trinidad and Tobago, Francis has announced his presidency priorities to include peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability.

The theme of his Presidency of the 78th UNGA is 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024