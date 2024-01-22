"Amit Shah called Meghalaya govt most corrupt in the country, later partnered with them": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah once had termed the National People's Party (NPP) led-Meghalaya government "the most corrupt" in the country but later entered into an alliance with them, adding that Meghalaya has to be run from within the state and not from New Delhi. Addressing the public in Ri Bhoi district, Rahul Gandhi said, "Meghalaya is not ruled from here, but from Delhi. This is not acceptable. The nation is facing the highest levels of unemployment in the last 40 years. The Home Minister had called Meghalaya's government the most corrupt in the country. Immediately after this, he partnered with the same government."

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not visiting Manipur" and said that the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party has destroyed the idea of Manipur. "The ideology of RSS and BJP has destroyed the idea of Manipur. Politics of hatred and violence have torn the state apart. Prime Minister after so many months has not bothered to visit Manipur. Is Manipur, not an Indian state ?," Congress leader said.

Earlier in February last year, Amit Shah had said that the Meghalaya government was filling its coffers with poor people's money and said that it is the most corrupt government in the country. BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately. After the Assembly poll results, the BJP came into coalition with the NPP by extending support.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began on January 14. The march will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Yatra aims to cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. (ANI)

