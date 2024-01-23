Left Menu

Donald Trump defamation trial adjourned to Wednesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2024
Donald Trump defamation trial adjourned to Wednesday
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The writer E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation trial against Donald Trump has been adjourned until Wednesday, an official in Manhattan federal court said on Monday.

No trial had been held on Monday, after one juror became ill and one of Trump's lawyers said she had been exposed to COVID-19.

 

