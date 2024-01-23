Donald Trump defamation trial adjourned to Wednesday
Updated: 23-01-2024
The writer E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation trial against Donald Trump has been adjourned until Wednesday, an official in Manhattan federal court said on Monday.
No trial had been held on Monday, after one juror became ill and one of Trump's lawyers said she had been exposed to COVID-19.
