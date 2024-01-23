Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US aims at Iran links with sanctions on Hamas financial networks, Iraqi airline

The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Hamas-affiliated financial exchanges in Gaza, an Iraqi airline and backers of Iranian-linked militias in Iraq, accusing all of working with Iran's elite military and intelligence unit. The U.S. Treasury said it had imposed sanctions on Hamas-linked financial networks in Gaza, particularly financial facilitators instrumental in transferring funds, including cryptocurrency, from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) to Hamas, which carried out the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, and to Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), another Palestinian militant group.

US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen

U.S. and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes on Monday in Yemen, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the Iran-aligned group against Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said. The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have said their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has complained of being poisoned, assaulted and deprived of proper medical care, but on Monday he disclosed he faced a new challenge: being forced to listen to a pro-Putin pop singer at 0500 every morning. Navalny, 47, a former lawyer who rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning President Vladimir Putin's elite and voicing allegations of vast corruption, is currently in a jail about 60 km (40 miles) north of the Arctic Circle.

US calls for Israel to protect innocent as forces storm Gaza hospital

The United States on Monday called for Israel to protect innocent people in hospitals, medical staff and patients as Israeli forces stormed one hospital and put another under siege as they advanced deep into western Khan Younis in Gaza. Residents said the bombardment from air, land and sea was the most intense in southern Gaza since the war began in October.

Ecuador police capture leader of Colombian dissident rebel group

Ecuador's police on Monday said they have captured the leader of Colombian armed group Oliver Sinisterra and that Ecuadorean authorities will return him to Colombia. News of the capture comes amid a military offensive launched by Ecuador's government to combat criminal gangs.

Brazil to share intel, technology with Amazon nations at Manaus police hub

Brazil is moving ahead with the creation of an international security center in Manaus that will bring together Amazon nations in policing the rainforest, sharing intelligence and chasing criminals, a senior Brazilian police officer said. A building has been rented and equipment is being purchased for the center that will have police representatives from the other seven countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO).

Haiti's police force shrinks amid gang crisis -union

Haiti's national police has lost nearly 3,300 officers in three years, according to data from the force's main trade union, as under-gunned security officials battle powerful gangs estimated to control most of the capital. Nearly nine in 10 of those were sacked for abandoning their posts, according to a report which SYNAPOHA trade union's general coordinator Lionel Lazarre shared with Reuters on Monday, while 123 more resigned.

Trudeau meets to rally ministers, lawmakers around key issues as reelection support sags

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is gathering his government and lawmakers this week to talk about crucial issues, including housing and food prices, as he seeks to claw back support ahead of a likely fourth election run next year. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre would clobber Trudeau if an election were held today, according to an Angus Reid Institute poll published on Monday. Conservatives would take 41% versus 24% for Liberals, according to 1,620 adults surveyed on Jan. 16-17.

Moldovan separatist leader calls for military readiness

The leader of Moldova's pro-Russian separatist Transdniestria region called on its defence and intelligence institutions on Monday to maintain a "high level of military preparedness" and hold regular drills for that purpose. Transdniestria broke away before the 1991 Soviet collapse and fought a brief war against the newly independent state, one of Europe's poorest countries lying between Ukraine and Romania.

Turkish parliament to debate Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday -sources

The Turkish parliament's general assembly is set to debate Sweden's NATO membership bid on Tuesday, three sources from parliament said. After likely full parliamentary approval on Tuesday, President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to sign it into law, concluding a lengthy process that has frustrated some of Ankara's Western allies.

