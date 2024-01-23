Left Menu

Odisha govt makes reshuffle in bureaucracy, transfers 41 IAS officers

Updated: 23-01-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 09:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Odisha government made a reshuffle in its bureaucracy by transferring 41 IAS officers, according to a notification.

Among those transferred were 17 district collectors, as per the notification issued by the General Administration & Pension and Grievances Department on Monday.

The reshuffle was made with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections, which are usually held simultaneously in the state, officials said.

SJTA's chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das was made the new Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division). He will also hold the additional charge of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Southern Division).

Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Southern Division) Temjenwapang Ao was appointed the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Public Enterprises Department.

Ten IAS officers of the 2018 and 2019 batches were appointed as district collectors for the first time, while those of the 2020 and 2021 batches were made ADMs and sub-collectors.

Puri's Collector Samarth Verma was made the Additional Chief Administrator of the SJTA. State Election Commission Secretary Bijay Kumar Das will replace Verma as Puri's Collector.

Khurda Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy was appointed the Director of Minor Minerals. Bolangir's District Collector Chanchal Rana was made the new Collector of Khurda.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan was appointed the Director of Rural Development. Angul Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain will replace him as CMC Commissioner.

Koraput Collector Abadaal Akthar was shifted to Angul, while CDO-cum-EO of Ganjam Zilla Parishad Keerthi Vasan was appointed the Koraput Collector, the notification said.

