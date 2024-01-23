Left Menu

It's a shame that even today we do not know what happened to Netaji: Mamata

Its a shame, Banerjee said after garlanding a statue of Bose here.The country is celebrating Netajis 127th birth anniversary on Tuesday.BJP promised to investigate Netajis disappearance before coming to power but forgot after that. For 20 years, I tried to make Netajis birth anniversary a national holiday but failed please forgive me, she said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:22 IST
It's a shame that even today we do not know what happened to Netaji: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said it's a shame for the nation that even after so many years of the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, people don't know what happened to the leader nor do they have the date of his death.

She also hit out at the BJP-ruled central government for not keeping their promise of investigating Netaji's disappearance.

In an apparent reference to the Centre declaring a half-day holiday in central government offices for Ram temple's consecration ceremony on Monday, Banerjee said these days holidays are declared for political advertisements, but nothing is announced for those who gave up their lives fighting for the country's freedom.

''It's India's bad luck that even after so many years we do not have Netaji's death date. We do not know what happened to him. It's a shame,'' Banerjee said after garlanding a statue of Bose here.

The country is celebrating Netaji's 127th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

''BJP promised to investigate Netaji's disappearance before coming to power but forgot after that. For 20 years, I tried to make Netaji's birth anniversary a national holiday but failed; please forgive me,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024