R-Day: J-K LG pays homage to fallen heroes at Balidan Stambh

Fifty-two memorial pillars entailing names of 7,512 bravehearts and murals of 9 Param Veer Chakras and 27 Ashok Chakras have been constructed on the inscription wall of the memorial, the spokesperson said. Republic Day is celebrated at the Balidan Stambh every year with pride.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 13:21 IST
R-Day: J-K LG pays homage to fallen heroes at Balidan Stambh
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid homage to troops by laying a wreath at the Balidan Stambh war memorial here.

The Tiger division of the Indian Army celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the war memorial, a defence spokesperson said.

Lieutenant Governor laid a wreath at the 'Eternal Flame' of the memorial to pay tribute to the fallen heroes with a ceremonial guard of honour in the presence of other ranks of the Tiger division, the spokesperson said. Balidan Stambh, the 'tower of sacrifice', has been constructed to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives and attained martyrdom in service of the motherland on the soils of Jammu and Kashmir in various battles and counter-insurgency operations since independence.

Being the country's tallest war memorial with a height of 60 metres, Balidan Stambh, expanding over 21 acres, was built in 2009 at a cost of Rs 120 million, he said. Fifty-two memorial pillars entailing names of 7,512 bravehearts and murals of 9 Param Veer Chakras and 27 Ashok Chakras have been constructed on the inscription wall of the memorial, the spokesperson said. Republic Day is celebrated at the Balidan Stambh every year with pride.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

