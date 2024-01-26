Left Menu

Uttarakhand assembly session convened from Feb 5

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-01-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:12 IST
Uttarakhand assembly session convened from Feb 5
A session of the Uttarakhand assembly has been convened from February 5, officials said on Friday.

While they said the agenda of the session is yet to be decided, this comes a day after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said an expert committee on uniform civil code will soon hand over its draft report to the government.

The Uttarakhand assembly speaker has summoned a session of the House from February 5. A notification regarding this has been issued, Vidhan Sabha Secretary Incharge Hem Chandra Pant said.

The agenda of the session will be decided at a meeting of the business advisory committee of the House, he said.

In his message to the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day on Thursday, Dhami had said that the five-member expert committee had completed the UCC draft and would soon hand it over to the state government.

After the draft is received, a session of the state assembly would be convened soon to start the process of its implementation, he had said.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the tenure of the UCC drafting committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, for another 15 days.

The brief extension given to the government-appointed panel is another indication that the draft report on the UCC could be submitted to the state government soon.

