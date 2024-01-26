Left Menu

Mumbai’s energy, pace of development inspiring: UNGA chief

United Nations General Assembly UNGA president Dennis Francis on Friday said he was inspired by the liveliness, energy and pace of development in Mumbai and shared that he has watched Hindi movies.

26-01-2024
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Dennis Francis on Friday said he was inspired by the liveliness, energy and pace of development in Mumbai and shared that he has watched Hindi movies. The visiting dignitary made the comments during his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a release from the CM Office said. UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the United Nations.

Francis lauded the pace of infrastructure and housing development in Mumbai.

Mumbai played an important part in India’s industrialisation, he said.

He recalled his country Trinidad and Tobago’s close ties with India. He said the speaker’s chair in the Trinidad assembly has been gifted by India, according to the release. The UNGA chief said he was a geography student and India was part of his studies. He said he has watched Hindi movies. Climate change is an important matter in Maharashtra, Shinde told Francis, elaborating that his government has taken steps like plastic ban, bamboo plantation, green hydrogen policy and deep cleaning campaign in Mumbai, according to the release. Strengthening self-help groups was also important, he said.

‘Vada pav’ and ‘jalebi’ were among the food items on the menu during the meeting, the statement said.

