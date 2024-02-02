Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday insisted his cabinet was working normally, amid reports of discontent among his top officials and long-running speculation of a planned resignation by his widely respected finance minister. Reports of unease in the cabinet have been swirling as public criticism mounts against Jokowi, as the popular president is known, over his perceived political interference and bias ahead of a Feb. 14 election.

"The cabinet has no problem," Jokowi told reporters when asked about discontent among ministers, adding it was normal and democratic to have differences of opinion. Jokowi is nearing the end of his second term, which is the maximum allowed for an Indonesian president.

He has not explicitly endorsed any of the three presidential candidates but has made highly publicised appearances with Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, his rival in the past two elections. But his tacit backing of Prabowo, particularly at government functions, has led to criticism he has flouted election rules, which he rejects.

In Indonesia, sitting presidents can campaign for candidates providing they do not use state resources and must take official leave to do so. Incumbents have typically been neutral. Another bone of contention is the president's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Prabowo's running mate and was only allowed to join the race due to a late change of eligibility rules by a court that was headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law.

On Thursday, another vice presidential candidate Mahfud MD resigned as chief security minister citing an "ethical preference". His aide earlier said it was due to Jokowi taking sides. Portfolio investors have been most concerned about speculation that Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati might also resign. She has yet to confirm or deny the reports.

On Friday when asked about Sri Mulyani's quitting, presidential palace official Ari Dwipayana said she was working as usual. Sri Mulyani was scheduled to meet with the president later on Friday about the state budget, Ari said. Criticism of Jokowi has been widespread among intellectuals, with some from his alma mater this week issuing a petition over his "disregard for political principles".

On Friday, professors at the University of Indonesia called for state officials to not bend to pressure to support any one candidate. Flanked by dozens of academics while reading a statement streamed live, law professor Harkristuti Harkrisnowo said democracy had been "clobbered". She did not mention the president explicitly.

"Our country seems to have lost its bearing due to foul play in a pursuit for power," she said.

