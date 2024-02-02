Left Menu

Jharkhand's Champai Soren govt to seek trust vote on Feb 5: Minister

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ChampaiSoren)
  • India

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek trust vote on February 5, minister Alamgir Alam said on Friday after a Cabinet meeting.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister earlier in the day. ''The floor test to prove majority by the JMM-led alliance in the state will be held on February 5 on the first day of a two-day assembly session,'' Alam told PTI.

The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting of the government, chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

