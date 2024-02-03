"Congress should sacrifice and give away seats to other parties": AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam

Giving another jolt to the Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said that Rahul Gandhi is wasting time by doing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as he has been avoiding the main issues of the party. AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam told ANI that Congress will not benefit from Rahul Gandhi's Yatra because there are only two months left for the Lok Sabha election.

"There are so many groups inside the Congress party. But Rahul Gandhi is doing Yatra and many Congress leaders have left the party and joined BJP. In Maharashtra, a senior Congress leader has joined the BJP, in Assam ex-minister, leaders have joined the BJP, and Nitish Kumar has joined NDA. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is attacking Congress. Not solving these issues, Rahul Gandhi is doing Yatra. I think Rahul Gandhi is wasting only time by doing this Yatra," he said. The AIUDF MLA further added that Rahul Gandhi should sit with the senior party leaders and try to solve the internal issues and also should make good relations with other parties.

"Congress should sacrifice for it and give away seats to other political parties and should give respect to the regional parties. Congress will get benefits only by doing this. BJP is fully preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Assam and now the Prime Minister will come here, BJP president Nadda also visited Assam. Senior BJP leaders have visited every month and held meetings. But the Congress is now sleeping, they don't do anything. I don't think so that, Congress will get benefit from this Rahul Gandhi's Yatra," the AIUDF MLA added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 3-4 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,599 crore during a public programme in Guwahati, said the Assam government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 3 evening. (ANI)

