Kannauj Medical College to be renamed after Ambedkar, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Kannauj Medical College will be renamed again after Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. On one hand they oppose Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and on the other hand in Kannauj they despise Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 18:38 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Kannauj Medical College will be renamed again after Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. He also said a grand temple of Lord Ram would never have been built in Ayodhya had Samajwadi Party (SP) been in government today.

Targetting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said the name of the medical college of Kannauj, which was in the name of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, was changed during their tenure.

He said, ''I don't know why Samajwadi Party is angry with Baba Saheb. On one hand they oppose Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and on the other hand in Kannauj they despise Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Samajwadi Party takes votes in the name of caste but works only for the family.'' He alleged that the Samajwadi Party members oppose Lord Ram in Ayodhya and B R Ambedkar in Kannauj. But the double engine government, while completing development works at a speed, also respects faith, he added.

Adityanath said this while addressing a public meeting here in Ashok Nagar. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 59 projects worth Rs 351 crore on the occasion.

In his address, the chief minister discussed the glorious history of Kannauj and remembered Maharaj Harsh Vardhan. He said Maharaj Harsh Vardhan is known for his philanthropy and for providing grandeur to the Kumbh of Prayagraj.

He said Maharaja Harshvardhan had accomplished the concept of 'Ram Rajya' in the country from Kannauj itself. Today once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of a grand Shri Ram temple has been completed after erasing the pain of 500 years.

The chief minister also invited the people of Kannauj to come to Ayodhya and visit Shri Ram temple.

Adityanath said Kannauj has to elect a similar capable public representative in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections also, who can share their happiness and sorrow and deliver the government's schemes to the people without any discrimination.

The chief minister paid tributes to Om Prakash Pathak, father of Kannauj MP Subrata Pathak, on his fifth death anniversary.

Praising Subrata Pathak, the chief minister said a good MP raises your voice in Parliament.

The chief minister also assured the perfume traders of Kannauj that the government is always with them. An excellent environment is being created for technology, packaging, marketing and export in the perfume business. He asked the local public representatives to send proposals for the sports stadium in Kannauj as soon as possible.

On this occasion, the he presented certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes. in the presence of ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Aseem Arun, besides Subrata Pathak.

