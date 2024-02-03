Dozens detained in Moscow at rally of Russian soldiers' wives - rights group

Left Menu

Dozens of people were detained by police in central Moscow on Saturday at a rally protesting against Russia's mobilisation of men to fight in Ukraine, a human rights group said. At least 27 people were detained as a group representing the wives of mobilised soldiers gathered at the Kremlin wall to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument, said OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia.

Most of the detained were journalists, it added, saying later that some of the people were let go. A number of people were also detained at other locations in central Moscow, OVD-Info said.

A growing movement of Russian women is demanding the return from the front of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by President Vladimir Putin in September last year. The Moscow prosecutor's office said that the rally hadn't been coordinated with the authorities, issuing a warning about calling and participating in unauthorised mass events.

