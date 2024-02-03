Dozens detained in Moscow at rally of Russian soldiers' wives - rights group
A number of people were also detained at other locations in central Moscow, OVD-Info said. A growing movement of Russian women is demanding the return from the front of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by President Vladimir Putin in September last year.
Dozens of people were detained by police in central Moscow on Saturday at a rally protesting against Russia's mobilisation of men to fight in Ukraine, a human rights group said. At least 27 people were detained as a group representing the wives of mobilised soldiers gathered at the Kremlin wall to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument, said OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia.
Most of the detained were journalists, it added, saying later that some of the people were let go. A number of people were also detained at other locations in central Moscow, OVD-Info said.
A growing movement of Russian women is demanding the return from the front of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by President Vladimir Putin in September last year. The Moscow prosecutor's office said that the rally hadn't been coordinated with the authorities, issuing a warning about calling and participating in unauthorised mass events.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Microsoft says state-backed Russian hackers accessed emails of senior leadership team members
Nepal requests Russia not to recruit its nationals into army
Nepal requests Russia not to recruit its nationals into army
Russia to consider law on property confiscation for 'fakes' about army
Nepal requests Russia not to recruit its nationals into army