"Muh mein ram bagal mein churi rakhte hain": Congress President Kharge slams PM Modi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that his party is focussed on spreading love in the society whereas BJP has opened the shop of hate adding that Prime Minister Modi has a habit of following a proverb "Muh mein ram bagal mein churi rakhte hain" (Ram in the mouth, knife in the side). Addressing the Nyay Sankalp Workers' convention in Delhi, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Modiji Muh mein Ram bagal mein churi (Ram in the mouth, knife in the side) rakh ke nikalte hai. We have opened a shop of love but they have opened a shop of revenge, hate."

Calling Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "Paltu Kumar", Kharge said that JDU president often talked about socialist ideology and started talking the tone of BJP. "BJP took a Chief Minister of our alliance in Bihar. He (Nitish Kumar) always talked about being Samajwadi politics but from nowhere he became a Paltu Kumar. BJP is like a water. Whatever colour you add to them they become that," the Congress President said.

Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the guarantee of PM Narendra Modi is not to fulfil the promise he made to the people of the country of providing 2 crore jobs annually. The Congress president's remarks came while addressing the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Workers' Convention at Ramlila Maidan, Geeta Colony, in the national capital, organised by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

"They (BJP) had promised to provide 2 crore jobs, 20 crore jobs every year, where are these jobs?... Not fulfilling this is Modi's guarantee. And he said I will give Rs 15 lakh to everyone. What can we call him (PM Modi) other than 'Jhuthon ka Sardar'? He betrayed our farmers, youth and women," Kharge said. Labelling the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a fight to save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress president said that if the BJP returns to power, everyone will become the slave of PM Modi 'permanently'."This fight is to save the Constitution and democracy and if you fail in this, you will become the slave of (PM) Modi permanently. If we do not fight this BJP firmly, then our youth, women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, all of them will suffer in the days to come. Because the Prime Minister will put the people of this country into slavery," the Congress leader said.

He said that the price of an LPG cylinder, which was Rs 450 during the Congress-led UPA term has also skyrocketed during PM Modi's tenure. Sharpening his barbs against the Centre, Kharge said that the employment opportunities in the country are decreasing.

"Today employment is decreasing. There are 30 lakh government posts vacant. Why is Modi Saheb not giving this, (this is) because, if he gives permission then SC/ST, poor and backward people will come to those places. So they decided to stop recruitment for these posts," Kharge added. (ANI)

