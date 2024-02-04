Left Menu

Modi's guarantee is 'guarantee of unemployment': Priyanka Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 12:16 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Centre over vacant government posts, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is the ''guarantee of unemployment''.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress general secretary said that according to statistics, about 30 lakh government posts are vacant in the country.

''Crores of our youth are waiting for jobs, but in the last 10 years, the BJP government has done nothing, except propaganda, to fill up these posts,'' she alleged.

In July 2022, the government had informed Parliament that in eight years, 22 crore youth applied for jobs but only seven lakh youth got the jobs, Gandhi said.

That means approximately 21.93 crore eligible youth remained unemployed, she added.

''The BJP government, which promised two crore jobs annually, could neither provide existing jobs nor create new ones. The Prime Minister gives guarantees in elections. In reality, his guarantee is the guarantee of unemployment,'' Gandhi alleged.

The Congress leader had on Friday alleged that there is neither any vision nor any plan to create new jobs in the Centre's interim Budget, and said the ''biggest misfortune'' is that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not say a single word on unemployment.

She also claimed that the BJP-led government has failed to curb inflation and unemployment, and its interim Budget has disappointed every section of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

