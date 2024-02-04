Thousands line streets as PM Modi holds roadshow in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Sunday, waving and smiling from an open-topped vehicle as locals, lining both sides of the streets in their thousands, chanted his name and raised loud cheers. People flocked to the streets through which the convoy passed and were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi'. Prime Minister Modi waved back at them, acknowledging their rousing reception.

He arrived in the Northeast state earlier to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore. He will address a mega public rally at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, on Sunday.

Among the key projects for which foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister shortly includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple. "Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads including 38 bridges will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity. Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve the connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region," read an official release by the Assam government earlier.

"With a view to harness the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, and upgradation of Nehru stadium as a FIFA standard football stadium," it added. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Further, foundation stone for development of a medical college at Karimganj will also be laid by him. (ANI)

