Left Menu

Chhattisgarh assembly session to begin on Feb 5; budget to be tabled on Feb 9

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-02-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 15:43 IST
Chhattisgarh assembly session to begin on Feb 5; budget to be tabled on Feb 9
  • Country:
  • India

The first budget session of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will begin on Monday, and the state's budget for FY 2024-25 will be tabled on February 9, Speaker Raman Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the session will commence with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's address.

A debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address is proposed for February 7 and 8, and state Finance Minister O P Chaudhary will present the budget for FY 2024-25 on February 9, he said.

The third supplementary budget for FY 2023-24 will be tabled in the House on Monday, and a discussion over it will be held on February 6, he said.

The session will have 20 sittings and is scheduled to conclude on March 1, Singh said.

As on Sunday, a total of 2,335 notices of questions were received from legislators, of which 1,162 were starred and 1,173 unstarred questions, he said.

Similarly, 10 notices for calling attention motion were received, the Speaker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024