RSS chief calls upon artists to unite, practise art by understanding its role in society's welfare

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon artists in the country to unite and to practise their art with the understanding of the role that it can play in society's welfare.

He was addressing the valedictory event of Akhil Bharatiya Kalasadhak Sangam, organised at the Art of Living Ashram here, by RSS-affiliate 'Sanskar Bharati', which works for the promotion of Indian art and culture.

''(The purpose of) art is to bring refinement, to make society harmonious. To ensure that our society becomes one that can preach to the entire world the teachings of life, by giving examples of its own, there is a need for the entire art world to unite and work in this direction,'' Bhagwat said, adding that this was not happening in the current situation.

Artists are today practising their art without understanding its actual role in social life, according to him. He asked them to work selflessly as 'karyakartas' for the welfare of society. ''There are many artists who are practising their art with honesty, but it should not be personal.'' He opined that if art is society oriented it would not get embroiled in ''meaningless controversies'' or divide people.

Stating that people across the world are today experiencing an attack on their life system and practices, Bhagwat said it has nothing to do with any ideology. Stressing on the need for India to stand up for the welfare of society, using its art to focus on building harmony, he said ''this should be achieved without forgetting the needs and issues in the society, and those affected by it.'' Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who chiselled the idol of 'Ram Lalla' consecrated in the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya, was among those who were felicitated at the event.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his address, while recalling the role of Adi Shankaracharya in organising and uniting the followers of Sanatana Dharma, complimented the RSS for trying to play a similar role in today's India.

He said 'Rashtra Bhakti' (patriotism) and 'Daiva Bhakti' (devotion towards god) are two faces of the same coin.

